Kazakhstan's digital future: AI and data to drive regional governance

The new methodology defines unified approaches to the digital development of cities and regions, leveraging AI, data, and advanced technologies.

The framework shifts from individual digital projects to a single territorial management system. The ministry noted that artificial intelligence and data are to become part of state governance processes.

A key principle is the implementation of digital projects under unified architectural and functional requirements, ensuring system compatibility, avoiding duplication, and reducing development and maintenance costs.

The list of mandatory digital initiatives has also been expanded. In addition to transport, utilities, and public safety, the new requirements include:

Infrastructure for unmanned aerial systems

Price monitoring for socially important goods

Digital infrastructure on dual-use structures

Internet access monitoring in educational institutions

Digitalization of operations of maslikhats (local representative bodies)

Development of regional IT hubs and district IT centers

Furthermore, the methodology also provides for the introduction of smart stops, digital museums and libraries, 3D and VR tours, and road quality monitoring systems.

A dedicated section focuses on the use of AI in regional management, including the development of regional analytical centers, data lakes, and intelligent services.

This will allow regions not only to respond to existing problems but also to forecast situations and make data-driven decisions.

The ministry believes the new methodology will help scale successful digital solutions across regions, develop smart cities and regions, improve governance efficiency, and raise the standard of living for citizens.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan is to commission the first facility of Data Center Valley by June 2027.