Kazakhstan's DIGA claims breakthrough PUBG victory at Games of the Future 2026

The victory was one of the standout moments of the tournament for the Kazakh team.

DIGA displayed disciplined tactical play throughout the decisive match, keeping all four players alive until the final stages before defeating Saudi Arabia's Geekay in the last firefight to secure victory.

Photo credit: Adil Nurtazin/Qazinform News Agency

After the match, DIGA player Sanzhar Kaliyev (Sancho) said the team had made significant progress after the opening day of competition.

"The first day was more of a warm-up for us. We needed to get a feel for the teams and understand how everyone plays. This is our first opportunity to compete at such a major LAN tournament, and it's a great honor. Winning on the second day made things much easier. Thorough preparation played a huge role, but every successful team also needs a strong in-game leader, a reliable rifler to support them and another solid player. In the end, it's the chemistry between teammates that makes the difference," he said.

Photo credit: Adil Nurtazin/Qazinform News Agency

Kaliyev added that the team capitalized on a favorable safe zone and successfully executed its game plan in the deciding match.

"The zone worked well for us. We secured our position, made sure no one was pushing us and managed to close out the final fight," he said.

Reflecting on his esports journey, Kaliyev said he has been playing PUBG for eight years, including six years as a professional.

Photo credit: Adil Nurtazin/Qazinform News Agency

He also thanked Kazakh fans for their support, saying their encouragement at the arena and online had given the team extra motivation to perform at its best.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the results of the second day of the phygital basketball tournament at the Games of the Future 2026.