Kazakhstan’s Deaflympic medalists get warm welcome in Astana

Amina Faizulina and Sabyrzhan Khapizov, the victorious athletes, were welcomed with songs and the traditional shashu (a Kazakh custom of showering honored guests with sweets or small gifts), while Vasiliy Levit, head of Astana’s Department of Physical Culture and Sports, personally congratulated them.

“Two of our students took part in the competition. Among them is the first-ever female champion in our history. Our 17-year-old Amina Faizulina won the individual title and also claimed a silver medal in the team event. Our second student, Sabyrzhan Khapizov, competed in the super heavyweight category, earning a bronze medal at his second Deaflympics and a gold medal in the team event. In this way, Astana is awarded two golds, one silver, and one bronze. The competitions in Tokyo were held at a very high level, with athletes from around 80 countries participating in judo. Our Kazakh athletes made a real impression, and we achieved our goals,” said Bolat Daniyarov, honored coach of Kazakhstan and personal trainer of the athletes.

Recall that the Deaflympics are being held from November 15 to 26 in Tokyo, Japan. The Games, held every four years for athletes with hearing impairments, bring together 3,000 athletes from 81 countries to compete in 21 sports and 209 disciplines.

Kazakhstan is represented by 78 athletes in eight sports. Astana is represented by five athletes in four sports: judo, table tennis, taekwondo, and swimming.

Noteworthy, at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in 2022, Kazakhstan won a record 29 medals, including four gold medals.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Faina Meirmanova has taken gold in the high jump, setting a Deaflympics record with 1.79 m.