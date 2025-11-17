Kazakhstani athlete sets Deaflympics record, becomes champion

The Kazakhstani cleared 1.79 meters. Silver went to neutral athlete Hanna Suravets, who jumped 1.76 meters, while Slovakia’s Leja Glojnaric claimed bronze with a 1.67-meter jump.

Faina Meirmanova holds the title of international-class master of sports in athletics. In 2024, she set a world record for athletes under 20 by clearing 1.76 meters in the high jump at the World Championships in Taipei, Taiwan. That same year, she also won the long jump title at the Asia Pacific Masters Games.

