The million-strong platform compiled a ranking of the world’s best young footballers, sorted by age groups.

The latest ranking features top players born between 2005 and 2008. The top five 17-year-olds are:

Lennart Karl (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal, PSG)

Rio Ngumoha (England, Liverpool)

Honest Ahanor (Italy–Nigeria, Atalanta)

Dastan Satpayev (Kazakhstan, Kairat–Chelsea)

Photo credit: Instagram/score90

Thus, Kairat forward Dastan Satpayev has once again gained global recognition, standing alongside rising talents from Bayern, PSG, Liverpool, and Atalanta. Among these football giants, the Kazakh player confidently holds fifth place.

It is worth noting that Satpayev will remain with his home club, Almaty-based football club Kairat, until the summer of 2026. During his time there, he has reached several milestones, including becoming the first Kazakh footballer to score in the main stage of the UEFA Champions League and ranking among the three youngest scorers in the tournament’s main stage.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty's Kairat and London’s Chelsea have reached an agreement on the transfer of 16-year-old forward Dastan Satpayev in the summer of 2026, after reaching adulthood.