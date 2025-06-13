Kazakhstan's Danilina storms into WTA Queen’s Club doubles semifinal

In the quarterfinal, Danilina and Shnaider faced Australian/American duo Storm Hunter/Desirae Krawczyk, beating them in two sets – 7:6, 6:4.

In the semifinal, the Kazakh/Russian duo will play vs Zhang Shuai of China and Ellen Perez of Australia.

Danilina is Kazakhstan’s No 1 in women’s doubles holding the 9th spot in the WTA ranking.

Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva powered into the doubles quarterfinal at the Queen's Club Championships on Wednesday in London.