Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic advance to doubles semifinal at Roland Garros

Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated the top-seeded duo of Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend with a score of 7:5, 4:6, 6:2 in three sets.

The Kazakh-Serbian duo will play against Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan in the semifinal match.

The 2025 Roland Garros is set to run through June 8, with a prize fund of €56,352,000. The reigning champions are Katerina Siniakova and Coco Gauff.

As reported earlier, world No. 62 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was defeated by world No.1 Jannik Sinner in the men's singles.