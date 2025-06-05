Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic advance to doubles semifinal at Roland Garros
08:10, 5 June 2025
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan stormed into the women’s doubles semifinals at the 2025 Roland Garros, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated the top-seeded duo of Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend with a score of 7:5, 4:6, 6:2 in three sets.
The Kazakh-Serbian duo will play against Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan in the semifinal match.
The 2025 Roland Garros is set to run through June 8, with a prize fund of €56,352,000. The reigning champions are Katerina Siniakova and Coco Gauff.
