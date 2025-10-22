Kazakhstan's Danilina reaches Toray Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals in Japan

Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Danilina earned a convincing round-of-16 victory over Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia.

The match lasted two sets, ending with a decisive 6–1, 6–3 score.

In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh-Serbian duo will face Nicole Melichar of the U.S. and Xu Yifan of China.

As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina has become the first Kazakhstani tennis player to win 10 WTA singles titles, clinching her milestone victory at the AUX Ningbo Open in China.