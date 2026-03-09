Kazakhstan’s Danilina reaches Indian Wells Masters quarterfinals

Paired with Serbian player Aleksandra Krunić, they defeated the duo of Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine) and Desirae Krawczyk (USA) in the round of 16 with a score of 6–4, 6–1.

Danilina and Krunić dominated on serve, hitting two aces and converting 5 out of 10 break points.

In the first round, Danilina and Krunic played vs American Sloane Stephens and Croatian Donna Vekić, defeating them in straight sets 6:3, 6:3.

It’s worth noting that Danilina and Krunić previously reached the Australian Open finals and also won the doubles title in Doha. Thanks to these achievements, Danilina climbed to sixth place in the WTA doubles rankings.