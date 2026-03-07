Kazakhstani Danilina wins first-round doubles match at Indian Wells Masters
10:23, 7 March 2026
Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina, paired with Serbian Alexandra Krunic, started with a victory in the women’s doubles at the Indian Wells Masters tournament in the U.S., Qazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
In the first round, Danilina and Krunic played vs American Sloane Stephens and Croatian Donna Vekić, defeating them in straight sets 6:3, 6:3.
Next they will face Lyudmyla Kichenok from Ukraine and Desirae Krawczyk from the U.S.
This year, the prize pool of the Indian Wells Masters tournament stands at 9,415,725 US dollars. The winners of the doubles event will each earn 468,200 US dollars and receive 1,000 ranking points.