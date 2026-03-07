Kazakhstani Danilina wins first-round doubles match at Indian Wells Masters

In the first round, Danilina and Krunic played vs American Sloane Stephens and Croatian Donna Vekić, defeating them in straight sets 6:3, 6:3.

Next they will face Lyudmyla Kichenok from Ukraine and Desirae Krawczyk from the U.S.

This year, the prize pool of the Indian Wells Masters tournament stands at 9,415,725 US dollars. The winners of the doubles event will each earn 468,200 US dollars and receive 1,000 ranking points.