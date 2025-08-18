EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev claims silver at FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Poland

    08:30, 18 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev has pocketed silver medal at the FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Wisla, Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev claims silver at FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Poland
    Photo credit: @vassilyevdanil / Instagram

    The Kazakh athlete earned the medal in the Men’s Large Hill HS134 event.

    Gold medal was won by Niklas Bachlinger from Austria, and bronze medal went to Vladimir Zografski.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan won 2 bronze medals at the Asian Canoe Slalom Championships in China.

     

    Sport Kazakhstan Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All