    Kazakhstan pockets 2 bronze at Asian Canoe Slalom Championships in China

    19:38, 15 August 2025

    The Asian Canoe Slalom Championships continue in Xiashi, China, where Team Kazakhstan added two more bronze medals to its tally, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Anastassiya Ananyeva and Alexandr Kulikov each claimed third place in the men’s and women’s single canoe events.

    This latest success brings Kazakhstan’s medal count at the tournament to three.

    As reported earlier, Yekaterina Tarantseva has taken silver in the women’s K-1 event.

    Nariman Mergalym
