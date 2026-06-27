Kazakhstan's Danai Shaiikov selected in NHL Draft
Almaty-born goaltender Danai Shaiikov was selected by the New York Rangers with the 67th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The 19-year-old netminder spent the 2025–26 season with the Gatineau Olympiques in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), appearing in 50 regular-season games. He posted a .903 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average.
Shaiikov also represented Kazakhstan at the PSK Cup international junior tournament, where he played two games, recording a .914 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average.
Three Kazakh players — Semyon Simonov, Alisher Sarkenov, and Kornei Korneyev — were included in the NHL Central Scouting's final draft rankings this year.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh prospect Karim Kazhibekov would continue his career in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).