Kazakhstan’s Damir Zhalgasbay reaches doubles semifinals at 2026 US Open Juniors

Zhalgasbay is competing on the New York courts alongside American tennis player Safir Azam. In the quarterfinals, the international duo overcame Puerto Rico’s Yannik Alvarez and the United States’ Ryan Cozad to secure a place in the last four.

The intense match lasted 1 hour and 22 minutes and was decided in a championship tiebreak. Zhalgasbay and Azam won the opening set before losing the second in a lengthy tiebreak, but they proved stronger in the deciding shortened set. The final score was 6-3, 6-7 (14-16), 10-6.

During the match, Zhalgasbay and Azam recorded five aces, committed four double faults and converted three of six break-point opportunities.

For a place in the junior final, Zhalgasbay and Azam will face the winners of the other quarterfinal between the American pari of Tanishk Konduri and Marcel Latak and the top-seeded duo of Brazil’s Guto Miguel and Slovenia’s Ziga Sesko.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had reached the US Open final for the first time in her career, setting up a blockbuster showdown with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.