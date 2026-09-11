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    Elena Rybakina reaches US Open final, set to face Aryna Sabalenka

    10:09, 11 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has reached the US Open final for the first time in her career, setting up a blockbuster showdown with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Informsports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina reaches US Open final, set to face Aryna Sabalenka
    Photo credit: KTF

    Rybakina booked her place in the championship match after defeating American Coco Gauff in a three-set semifinal, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. The match lasted two hours and eight minutes.

    The Kazakhstani player hit five aces, committed two double faults and converted three of her five break-point opportunities to complete the comeback victory.

    Rybakina will now face Sabalenka in the final. Regardless of the result, the Kazakhstani has already secured the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings. She will become the world’s top-ranked women’s singles player following the conclusion of the US Open.

    The updated WTA rankings will be released on September 14.

    Sport Elena Rybakina Tennis USA WTA
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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