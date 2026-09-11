Elena Rybakina reaches US Open final, set to face Aryna Sabalenka

Rybakina booked her place in the championship match after defeating American Coco Gauff in a three-set semifinal, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. The match lasted two hours and eight minutes.

The Kazakhstani player hit five aces, committed two double faults and converted three of her five break-point opportunities to complete the comeback victory.

Rybakina will now face Sabalenka in the final. Regardless of the result, the Kazakhstani has already secured the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings. She will become the world’s top-ranked women’s singles player following the conclusion of the US Open.

The updated WTA rankings will be released on September 14.