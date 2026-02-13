Kazakhstan's cultural traditions recognized as Islamic World Heritage

Tashkent hosted the 13th session of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Committee on Cultural Heritage from February 9 to 13.

The Committee reviewed more than 100 nominations from member states. It was decided to enlist Kazakhstan’s Oiu-örnek and Qarmaqşy jyraulary.

Oiu-örnek represents the traditions of Kazakh decorative and applied arts, reflecting the rich ornamental heritage of the Kazakh people.

Qarmaqşy jyraulary is a unique school of performing art that has preserved the traditions of oral poetry and musical heritage of the Syrdarya region.

The Ministry of Culture and Information emphasized that the decision recognizes Kazakhstan’s significant contribution to the preservation, study, and promotion of the intangible cultural heritage of the Islamic world.

It is noted that inclusion on the ICESCO list provides a framework for enhanced protection, scientific research, and global promotion of these traditions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Kazakh traditional ornament was inscribed on the ICESCO’s Islamic World Heritage List.