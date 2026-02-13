Kazakh traditional ornament inscribed on ICESCO’s Islamic World Heritage List

“Ornament is a key ethno-cultural code, contributing to strengthening our cultural identity and historical continuity. The inscription of the ornament on the prestigious ICESCO list is an important step in promoting Kazakhstan’s intangible cultural heritage on the global stage. Earlier, in 2023, the traditional game Togyzkumalak, named one of the symbols of Turkic civilization, was added to the ICESCO List,” Karin posted on his Facebook account.

He assured that, in line with the President’s directives, outlined at the meetings of the Ulttyq Qurultay, the work on inclusion of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage sites in the UNESCO and ISESCO lists will be continued.

Photo credit: State Counselor Erlan Karin's official Facebook account

Photo credit: State Counselor Erlan Karin's official Facebook account

Photo credit: State Counselor Erlan Karin's official Facebook account