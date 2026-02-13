EN
    Kazakh traditional ornament inscribed on ICESCO’s Islamic World Heritage List

    15:30, 13 February 2026

    A corresponding decision was taken on February 11, during the 13th session of the ICESCO Islamic World Heritage Committee in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing State Counselor Erlan Karin.

    Photo credit: State Counselor Erlan Karin's official Facebook account

    “Ornament is a key ethno-cultural code, contributing to strengthening our cultural identity and historical continuity. The inscription of the ornament on the prestigious ICESCO list is an important step in promoting Kazakhstan’s intangible cultural heritage on the global stage. Earlier, in 2023, the traditional game Togyzkumalak, named one of the symbols of Turkic civilization, was added to the ICESCO List,” Karin posted on his Facebook account.

    He assured that, in line with the President’s directives, outlined at the meetings of the Ulttyq Qurultay, the work on inclusion of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage sites in the UNESCO and ISESCO lists will be continued.

