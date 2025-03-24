Turkistan region to create cotton-textile cluster with investment of over KZT200bn

The meeting on Monday focused on the implementation of the investment project aimed at creating a cotton-textile cluster at the territory of the special economic zone Turan in Turkistan region.

The cotton-textile cluster set to include ten plants, including four cotton processing plants, two plants for production of drip irrigation systems as well as four textile factories, is to cost over 200 billion tenge and generate up to 4,000 jobs, of which 3,000 are permanent.

Hailing the favorable investment climate in the country and climatic conditions of the region, Zhang Qihai said that the first finished product is to be manufactured October this year.

In turn, Kazakh Premier Bektenov highlighted the importance of the project and the cluster approach for economic development.