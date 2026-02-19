Kazakhstan's constitutional reforms presented in Vienna

The Ambassador thanked the ODIHR for its willingness to participate in monitoring the upcoming March 15 Republican referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution of Kazakhstan.

He informed about the main provisions of the draft new Constitution and stressed that the proposed constitutional reform represents a comprehensive modernization of the model of public administration in Kazakhstan and is a continuation of the consistent political transformations of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Mukhtar Tleuberdi noted that the new Constitution had been drafted by the Constitutional Commission in a completely open format with a broad participation of civil society, political parties, public organizations, and the expert community.

Maria Telalian thanked the Kazakh side for its openness and willingness to engage in a constructive dialogue. She also confirmed her intention to make her first visit to Astana this year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that TurkPA is set to send an observation mission for March referendum in Kazakhstan.