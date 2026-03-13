Kazakhstan’s constitutional reforms presented in Stockholm

During the meeting held on Thursday in Stockholm, the Ambassador informed IDEA's leadership about the current stage of the constitutional reform in the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at strengthening the institutional balance, developing the system of checks and balances, and modernizing public administration.

Detailed information was presented on the key areas of the reform, as well as on Kazakhstan’s commitment to the principles of legal certainty and democratic legitimacy of the adopted changes.

The Secretary-General noted the systemic nature of the ongoing transformations and positively assessed Kazakhstan’s efforts to further develop democratic institutions.

The parties emphasized the importance of continuing professional and expert dialogue on institutional development and electoral processes.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere and confirmed the mutual interest in further deepening cooperation.

International IDEA is an intergovernmental organization established in 1995 to promote the development of sustainable democratic institutions, improve electoral processes, and support constitution-building in different regions of the world. IDEA has the status of an international intergovernmental organization and cooperates with the United Nations, the European Union, the OSCE, and other international structures, serving as an expert and advisory platform on issues of democracy and governance. The organization includes more than thirty member states from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and other regions.

Previously, Kazakhstan and Sweden concluded the 5th round of political consultations.