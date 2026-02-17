Kazakhstan and Sweden conclude 5th round of political consultations

The meeting between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Sweden took place in Astana on Tuesday.

The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov, while the Swedish delegation was led by Director-General for Political Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Torbjörn Sohlström.

During the consultations, the parties held a substantive exchange on current issues of bilateral cooperation, including the further development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade, economic and investment ties, as well as the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in deepening Kazakhstan’s partnership with the European Union, including through the effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU. Views were also exchanged on cooperation within international organizations and on key regional and global issues.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their mutual readiness to continue developing political dialogue.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Sweden amounted to USD 361.6 million in 2025 (+10.4%), including exports of USD 75.9 million and imports of USD 285.6 million. From 2005 to 2025, the gross inflow of foreign direct investment from Sweden to Kazakhstan exceeded USD 690 million.

