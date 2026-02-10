Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform truly acquired nationwide character – President

The Head of state stressed that Kazakhstan has entered a period of profound transformation.

“As you know, Kazakhstan has entered a period of deep transformation. We are implementing large-scale changes that will affect the fate of the entire country. At the meeting of the National Qurultay in Kyrylorda, I outlined the main aspects of the constitutional reform,” the President noted.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, broad public discussion on the issue did not start yesterday but has been ongoing for half a year. To systematize all proposals, a Constitutional Commission of 130 members was established. The composition of the Commission was unprecedented in Kazakhstan in terms of its scope and professionalism. Moreover, there are no foreign experts among its members.

Since last October, all citizens have been able to express their opinions through the state digital platforms eGov and eOtinish, which received several thousand submissions.

The Commission carefully reviewed and summarized all proposals and introduced a number of amendments. Importantly, the Commission’s work was conducted with maximum transparency.

“Never before in our country have reforms been discussed so comprehensively or received such extensive live coverage. One can say that under the conditions of a ‘Listening State’, the wide use of digital platforms, and effective feedback from citizens, the preparation of the constitutional reform has truly acquired a nationwide character. This clearly demonstrates adherence to the principles of a Just Kazakhstan,” the President told the Cabinet.

According to the Head of State, ten meetings of the Constitutional Commission have been held to date. Given the large number of amendments, its members arrived at the decision that the scale of changes requires not minor adjustments but the adoption of a new Constitution.

In January, the first draft of the document was presented, which sparked wide public response. Citizens are actively discussing its provisions. President Tokayev noted that one of the key tasks of the political course is to boost civil engagement and political culture.

“Even now, it can be confidently stated that the proposed draft of the Basic Law is a conceptually new document that clearly establishes a qualitatively new level of development of our state,” he pointed out.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the provisions of the draft enshrine further development of the political system based on the formula: ‘Strong President – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government’.

According to the President, Kazakhstan is moving away from a super-presidential model and transitioning to a presidential republic with an authoritative and influential Parliament.

The proposed changes provide for the redistribution of powers, strengthening of the system of checks and balances, and improvement of the efficiency and resilience of state institutions.

The President noted that the draft of the new Constitution more clearly reflects the principle “not the person for the state, but the state for the person,” which has been consistently implemented since 2019.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the draft of the new Constitution, calling it ‘a fundamentally updated and professionally prepared document’.

He also noted that the draft of the Basic Law enshrines principles such as a Just Kazakhstan, Law and Order, and the priority of protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms. Among the unconditional priorities, he named education, science, innovation, and culture.

According to him, the document preserves the unchanging unitary nature of the state, its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The President also drew attention to the strengthening of provisions aimed at consolidating public harmony and the introduction of the concept of constructive and responsible patriotism.

“In a nutshell, there is every reason to assert that the draft of the new Constitution is truly innovative – that is, fundamentally renewed and professionally prepared, having undergone thorough expert review. The draft reflects advanced global practices of constitutional development and is entirely focused on protecting human rights and national interests,” he emphasized.

