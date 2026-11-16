Kazakhstan's compulsory health insurance coverage nears 87%

Meeting with Astana residents, Vice Minister of Healthcare Manas Ramazanov said these are people in socially vulnerable groups. Since January 1, 2026, local executive bodies have been paying contributions on their behalf.

In Astana, this measure has given about 45,000 more people insured status.

According to Ramazanov, CSHI coverage in Kazakhstan now stands at 86.9%.

Kazakhstan is also continuing work on establishing a unified medical care package. The plan is to draw a clear line between services provided under the guaranteed volume of free medical care and those under compulsory social health insurance.

"The aim is to eliminate duplication of services and prevent double financing of medical care," the deputy minister explained.

As written earlier, Astana recorded no maternal deaths in the first nine months of 2026, while Kazakhstan's nationwide infant mortality rate declined by 1.7% year-over-year.