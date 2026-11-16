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    Astana reports no maternal deaths in first nine months of 2026

    18:11, 16 November 2026

    Astana recorded no maternal deaths in the first nine months of 2026, while Kazakhstan's nationwide infant mortality rate declined by 1.7% year-over-year, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Astana reports no maternal deaths in first nine months of 2026
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare

    Deputy Minister of Healthcare Manas Ramazanov shared the figures during a meeting with Astana residents, noting that the country's infant mortality rate stood at 5.74 deaths per 1,000 live births, one of the lowest levels on record.

    “In Astana, the decline was even more significant, with infant mortality falling by nearly 9% to 3.89 deaths per 1,000 live births,” he said.

    Ramazanov also noted that maternal mortality across Kazakhstan fell by 31.8% to 6.8 deaths per 100,000 live births during the reporting period, with no maternal deaths recorded in Astana.

    He attributed the positive trend to continued efforts to improve maternity care, strengthen maternal and child healthcare, and expand access to preventive and medical services.

    Earlier, it was reported that in 2025, 4,488 foreign nationals underwent medical treatment in Kazakhstan.  

    Birthdays Healthcare Demography Society Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Kazakhstan Astana Statistics
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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