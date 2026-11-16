Astana reports no maternal deaths in first nine months of 2026

Deputy Minister of Healthcare Manas Ramazanov shared the figures during a meeting with Astana residents, noting that the country's infant mortality rate stood at 5.74 deaths per 1,000 live births, one of the lowest levels on record.

“In Astana, the decline was even more significant, with infant mortality falling by nearly 9% to 3.89 deaths per 1,000 live births,” he said.

Ramazanov also noted that maternal mortality across Kazakhstan fell by 31.8% to 6.8 deaths per 100,000 live births during the reporting period, with no maternal deaths recorded in Astana.

He attributed the positive trend to continued efforts to improve maternity care, strengthen maternal and child healthcare, and expand access to preventive and medical services.

Earlier, it was reported that in 2025, 4,488 foreign nationals underwent medical treatment in Kazakhstan.