Kazakhstan’s college student wins bronze at international competition

Akmaral Ryskhan, a second-year student specializing in “Construction and maintenance of buildings and structures” won bronze at 2026 international competition in Budapest, Hungary.

The competition was held in “Painting and Decorative Arts” category within international friendship meeting. Representatives of Kazakhstan, Hungary, Italy, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom took part in the competition, demonstrating professional skills, creative ability, and their level of preparation. Akmaral successfully completed competition tasks, combining theoretical knowledge with practical skills, and received the experts’ high evaluation.

Previously, Akmaral had won first place at Turkistan Region Championship in this category, securing a ticket to the national stage. She is also a gold medalist of the national WorldSkills Kazakhstan 2025 championship and winner of WorldSkills 2024-2025 regional championships. Currently, Akmaral Ryskhan is preparing for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 championship.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kyzylorda school student had created a programming learning app.