Kazakhstan’s Cinema Days kick off in Dushanbe

In his welcome remarks, Kazakh Ambassador Valikhan Turekhanov noted that the two nations are connected not only by close strategic partnership, but also by shared spiritual values and centuries-old traditions of friendship, mutual understanding, and respect. He emphasized an important role culture, in particular cinema, plays in strengthening these ties by opening new avenues for dialogue between the peoples.

Today, we present to the audience of Tajikistan contemporary Kazakh films created by talented directors and actors, which successfully convey the richness of our national culture, history, spirit, and modern life, said the diplomat.

The director of the Tajikfilm studio, Makhmadsaid Shokhiyon, highlighted that Kazakh cinema has always been distinguished by high professionalism, depth of content, and sincerity.

Films by Kazakhstani directors not only win awards at international festivals but also find a heartfelt response among the people of Tajikistan, he said.

The opening film was Time of Heroes, directed by Serikbol Utepbergenov.

We are very happy to present our film to the people of Tajikistan. It tells a story about courage, valor, loyalty to one’s homeland, family values, and of course, love, said actress Zarina Khadzhimetova, who plays the leading female role, in an interview with Kazinform.

Fans and cinema enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to watch the biographical film about the great Kazakh wrestler Kazhymukan Munaitpasov - The Wrestler. Kazhimukan - World Champion - as well as Amre, a film depicting the life and creative path of the Kazakh musical genius Amre Kashaubaev, the first to introduce traditional Kazakh folk singing to European audiences.

