119 films produced in Kazakhstan in 5 years

The Ministry said: "From 2020 to 2025, the State Center for the Support of National Cinema has completed 119 projects – from feature and documentary films to animated films."

It was revealed that 40 out of 57 projects have been implemented by young directors during three pitching events in the past two years.

In 2024, the rules for competitive selection were revised: an electronic format for document submission was introduced, the voting process of the Expert Council was improved, priority topics were defined, and the timeline for script development was shortened.

This contributed to enhanced transparency of the system and produced tangible results, as 75% of scripts are now written in the Kazakh language, and the number of independent participants has risen.

A vivid example of success is the film Qaitadan, which grossed over 1 billion tenge at the box office and repaid state investments more than fivefold. In 2025, the national casting project JARQYRA was launched to discover new actors from the regions. Thanks to this initiative, young performers received an opportunity to showcase their talent and enter the film industry.

As part of the Decade of Kazakh Cinema, screenings of domestic films took place in Karaganda, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhetysu regions.

On the international stage, Kazakhstan for the first time in 30 years presented its own KazakhCinema booth at the world’s largest film market, Marché du Film, held as part of the Cannes Film Festival. Agreements were signed there with film centers from France, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Among the latest joint projects are the documentary The Tale of the Sea Dogs and the co-production A Winner is Seen at the Start, both showcased at the Locarno and Busan film festivals.

