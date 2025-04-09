EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Chiryukin secures 4th spot at ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Argentina

    11:34, 9 April 2025

    Kazakhstani shooter Nikita Chiryukin missed out on a medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Chiryukin secures 4th spot at ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Argentina
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakhstani athlete reached the Men’s 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol final. Chiryukin ws ranked 4th.

    The gold medal was claimed by Vijayveer Sidhu of India, while Riccardo Mazzetti of Italy settled for silver, and Yuhao Yang of China – bronze.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Valery Rakhimzhan has reached the final in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires.

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All