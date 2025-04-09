Kazakhstan’s Chiryukin secures 4th spot at ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Argentina
11:34, 9 April 2025
Kazakhstani shooter Nikita Chiryukin missed out on a medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani athlete reached the Men’s 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol final. Chiryukin ws ranked 4th.
The gold medal was claimed by Vijayveer Sidhu of India, while Riccardo Mazzetti of Italy settled for silver, and Yuhao Yang of China – bronze.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Valery Rakhimzhan has reached the final in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires.