Kazakhstan’s Chiryukin secures 4th spot at ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Argentina

The Kazakhstani athlete reached the Men’s 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol final. Chiryukin ws ranked 4th.

The gold medal was claimed by Vijayveer Sidhu of India, while Riccardo Mazzetti of Italy settled for silver, and Yuhao Yang of China – bronze.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Valery Rakhimzhan has reached the final in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires.