Kazakhstan's cheese production surges nearly 40%

According to the National Statistics Bureau, 15,300 tons of cheese were produced in January–March of this year. That is 4,200 tons more than a year earlier, reflecting a notable rise in domestic production.

As domestic production has risen, imports have declined. During the reporting period, imports fell by 10.1% YOY to 9,400 tons, down from 10,500 tons. The share of imported products in total resources is estimated at 38.2%.

There is also a downward trend in export shipments. In the first three months of 2026, Kazakhstan exported 382,200 tons of cheese, down 20.2% YOY.

At the same time, the domestic market showed growing consumption: sales of cheese totaled 24,400 tons, up 15.7% from January–March 2025.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan exported over 3.6 mln tons of wheat.