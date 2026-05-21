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    Kazakhstan's cheese production surges nearly 40%

    21:20, 21 May 2026

    Kazakhstan has seen a significant increase in cheese production, including cottage cheese. In the first three months of 2026, output rose by 38.8% year-on-year, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Cheese production in Kazakhstan rises nearly 40%
    Photo credit: Dmitriy Yerofeev

    According to the National Statistics Bureau, 15,300 tons of cheese were produced in January–March of this year. That is 4,200 tons more than a year earlier, reflecting a notable rise in domestic production.

    As domestic production has risen, imports have declined. During the reporting period, imports fell by 10.1% YOY to 9,400 tons, down from 10,500 tons. The share of imported products in total resources is estimated at 38.2%.

    There is also a downward trend in export shipments. In the first three months of 2026, Kazakhstan exported 382,200 tons of cheese, down 20.2% YOY.

    At the same time, the domestic market showed growing consumption: sales of cheese totaled 24,400 tons, up 15.7% from January–March 2025.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan exported over 3.6 mln tons of wheat.

    Kazakhstan Food Food security Dairy products Economy Agriculture Statistics
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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