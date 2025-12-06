Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov hold phone talks

The two leaders noted the traditionally high dynamics of bilateral cooperation and discussed the development of agreements reached at the highest level, including during the Kazakh President’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan on August 21–22, 2025.

During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on his birthday, wishing him continued success in his state activities for the benefit of the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated Sadyr Zhaparov’s significant personal contribution to expanding multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Finland’s President on Independence Day.