Kazakhstan's car manufacturing up in Q1 2026

The largest figures traditionally come from mining, metallurgy, energy, and manufacturing.

In the mining industry, Kazakhstan produced 28.6 million tons of coal, shipping over 27 million tons. Crude oil production reached 16.8 million tons, while shipments exceeded 16.9 million tons. Natural gas production reached 6.2 billion cubic meters, with a significant portion going to domestic industrial needs.

The country also recorded substantial volumes of metal ores. Copper ore extraction amounted to 37.6 million tons, iron ore to 7.8 million tons, and gold-bearing ore to 8.9 million tons. However, shipment volumes for certain raw materials lagged behind production, reflecting stockpiling and domestic consumption.

The food industry maintained stable outputs. Over 183,000 tons of sunflower oil and more than 866,000 tons of flour were produced. In addition, Kazakhstan produced 16,900 tons of poultry and 9,300 tons of livestock meat. Beer and vodka output totaled 117.4 million liters and 13.7 million liters, respectively.

In the oil refining and chemicals sector, Kazakhstan produced 1.6 million tons of gasoline and 1.48 million tons of diesel fuel. In addition, 579,000 tons of sulfuric acid and over 112,000 tons of nitrogen fertilizers were manufactured.

The construction industry delivered steady volumes, producing 2.65 million tons of cement, 2.56 million tons of ready-mix concrete, and over 8 million square meters of drywall.

The metallurgical sector maintained high output levels. Kazakhstan produced 401,700 tons of ferrochrome and 47,100 tons of ferrosilicon. Refined gold output reached nearly 13 tons, and silver production hit 146.6 tons. The country also produced over 117,000 tons of refined copper.

In mechanical engineering, vehicle production grew, with more than 42,000 passenger cars, 1,300 trucks, and 1,100 tractors manufactured over the quarter. Shipment volumes in several categories exceeded production.

The energy sector also demonstrated performance. Kazakhstan generated over 33 billion kWh of electricity, shipping more than 26 billion kWh to consumers. Thermal energy production reached 37.8 million Gcal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan is set to build 12 new vessels by 2029.