Kazakhstan to build 12 new vessels by 2029

Addressing the parliamentary hearings, he said over 150 vessels with Kazakh participation are active on the Caspian Sea stressing Kazakh ships handle 100% of oil transport on the Aktau–Makhachkala route.

On the Baku route, oil shipments are split 50% Kazakh, 50% Azerbaijani tankers.

He highlighted Kazakhstan accounts for 72% of container transport.

At the same time, he noted that part of the transportation, including grain shipments to Iran, is carried out by foreign vessels due to external restrictions and settlement difficulties. Ferry services are currently fully provided by the Azerbaijani side.

He announced Kazakhstan will build 12 new vessels by 2029 to strengthen Kazakhstan’s civil maritime fleet.

These measures are called to provide steady functioning of the Middle Corridor and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in international logistics.

Earlier he said Kazakhstan will build integrated logistics operators on international routes