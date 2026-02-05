Kazakhstan’s business activity index surges back to expansion

According to the data by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the Services Business Activity Index rose above the 50-point threshold indicating expansion - 52.1 from 49.0 in December.

The country’s manufacturing and trade remained in expansion terrain in January, with the indices at 50.8 and 50.3, respectively, compared to 52.0 and 51.3 in December.

The monthly index for the construction sector lifted to 47.1, up from 45.4 in December, a reading below the neutral 50-point mark, the National Bank said.

Mining sector activity fell to 49.1 in January from 49.4 in the previous year, it added.

The Bank said that the business climate index decreased to 4.4 in January from 5.2 in December, based on the assessment of current and future business conditions.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan records slight inflation easing in January 2026.