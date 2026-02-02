Kazakhstan records slight inflation easing in January 2026

In annual terms, food prices rose by 12.9% (down from 13.5% in December), and the cost of paid services increased by 12%. Non-food goods saw an 11.7% value appreciation (11.1% in December).

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the primary drivers of annual inflation, contributing 5.4 percentage points. Significant pressure also came from the transport sector, which accounted for 1.1%, followed by personal care, social protection, miscellaneous goods and services, and clothing and footwear, which each added 1% to the total.

Over the course of the month, non-food prices climbed 1.2%. Paid services and food products went up 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

The highest annual inflation rate was recorded in the North Kazakhstan region at 14.3%. Elevated figures were also noted in the Akmola, Pavlodar, and Ulytau regions, all of which reported inflation at 13.5%.

Among specific goods and services, the most substantial contributors to price increases were meat and poultry, which surged 23% annually, followed by gasoline and non-alcoholic beverages, both up 16.8%. In the paid services sector, the most notable price hikes were seen in wastewater disposal (18.7%) and gas prices (16.2%), including liquefied petroleum gas (24.7%).

Conversely, price decreases were observed in certain categories. In annual terms, vegetables became 2.7% cheaper, and the cost of cold water fell by 12.9%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on December 2025 inflation data.