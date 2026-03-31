Kazakhstan plans launch of autonomous cars and delivery drones

“Kazakhstan plans to launch a pilot project for autonomous vehicles with the participation of international technology companies, with implementation scheduled for the second quarter of 2026,” the minister said at a Government's meeting.

According to the presentation, the project will involve services such as inDrive, Yandex, and Yandex Qazaqstan.

Testing is planned in Astana, Almaty, and the Akmola region, with the project set to run in the second quarter of 2026.

A pilot project to introduce delivery drones is also underway as part of a private initiative, with Freedom Lifestyle taking part, and testing is scheduled to take place in Almaty in the second quarter of 2026.

Earlier at the same Government's meeting, Zhaslan Madiyev also spoke about the digitalization of scientific infrastructure data.