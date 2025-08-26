Kazakhstan’s budget spending to increase by 2 trillion tenge in 2026

He noted that revenues for 2026 are projected at 23.1 trillion tenge, equivalent to 12.6% of GDP, with an increase to 27.6 trillion tenge expected by 2028.

The guaranteed transfer from the National Fund is fixed at 2.8 trillion tenge per year.

The budget deficit is expected to gradually decline from 2.5% of GDP in 2026 to 0.9% of GDP by 2028.

Accounting for revenues and the budget deficit, expenditures in 2026 are projected at 27.7 trillion tenge — 2 trillion above this year’s plan — and are expected to reach 29.7 trillion tenge by 2028.

“For the first time, next year’s budget is balanced without targeted transfers from the National Fund. It remains socially oriented while significantly strengthening state support measures for the real sector. At the same time, work has been carried out to optimize and prioritize spending. The share of basic current expenses in total expenditures has been reduced from 15% to 12.3%,” Takiyev noted.

Social spending will remain a priority, accounting for 38.7% of total expenditures through the reassignment of certain budget items.

“Optimized expenditures have been redirected to the real sector. Spending aimed at stimulating economic growth has increased from 10.9% to 16.1%, reaching 4.47 trillion tenge. Within the framework of the general-purpose transfer, this will allow financing of nationwide and critical projects from the republican budget, as well as the development of basic infrastructure,” the minister explained.

In addition, one trillion tenge will be allocated through the Baiterek National Managing Holding for nationwide projects that will directly impact regional development.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s budget revenues are projected to reach 19.2 trillion tenge in 2026.