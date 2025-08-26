Kazakhstan’s budget revenues to reach 19.2 tn tenge in 2026

The republican budget revenues are projected to hit 19.2 trillion tenge in 2026, 21.2 trillion tenge in 2027 and 23.2 trillion in 2028.

The guaranteed transfer from the National Fund is estimated at 2,770 billion tenge annually, given the fiscal rule.

The republican budget expenditures are predicted to hit 27.7 trillion tenge in 2026, 28.8 trillion tenge in 2027 and 29.8 trillion tenge in 2028.

Net currency assets of the National Fund are forecast to grow from 60.8 billion tenge in 2026 to 68.6 billion US dollars in 2028, the Minister said.

As stated there, such revenues and expenses are expected to ensure self-sustainability with no need for attracting extra funds from the National Fund in targeted transfers.

Earlier, Kazinform reported the Kazakh Government to debate 2026-2028 socioeconomic development forecast.