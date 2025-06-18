Kazakhstan’s budget deficit hit KZT 3.6 trillion in 2024

Finance Minister Madi Takiyev said according to the preliminary data, the real GDP growth rate hit 4.8%. The budget deficit reached 3 trillion 649 billion tenge or 2.7% to the GDP. The public debt stays within the corridor of 23.7% to the GDP to make 31.8 trillion tenge. The inflation rate dropped from 9.8% to 8.6% compared to 2023.

The Government channeled 7.1 trillion tenge to support regions and 8.8 trillion for social spending.

The annual republican budget revenue plan was fulfilled by 97.2%, with 19.6 trillion tenge in budget receipts. The plan is not fulfilled by 608.6 billion tenge.

Budget expenses were disbursed by 98% to reach 23.6 trillion tenge, 526 billion tenge was not executed.

He added 93.8 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget to raise salaries of teachers at preschool education organizations. 4,557 families from vulnerable social groups were provided with housing. 3,412,200 km of water supply and disposal networks were built and repaired, and 90.1 km of heat supply networks were reconstructed.

Earlier, it was reported Samruk-Kazyna Fund paid KZT1.3 trillion to the state budget in 2024.