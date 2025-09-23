Kazakhstan's Bublik reaches Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open final

The Kazakhstani tennis player stunned China’s Wu Yibing with a score of 6:3, 6:3 in the semifinal bout.

He will next face Valentin Royer of France in the final match.

Earlier, he defeated Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic 6:1, 6:1 in the quarterfinal.

As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina's position in the latest WTA rankings was revealed.