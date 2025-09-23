EN
    Kazakhstan's Bublik reaches Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open final

    16:44, 23 September 2025

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan cruised into the final of the ongoing Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakhstani tennis player stunned China’s Wu Yibing with a score of 6:3, 6:3 in the semifinal bout.

    He will next face Valentin Royer of France in the final match.

    Earlier, he defeated Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic 6:1, 6:1 in the quarterfinal.

    As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina's position in the latest WTA rankings was revealed.

    Alexander Bublik Tennis Sport Kazakhstan ATP China
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
