Kazakhstan’s Bublik wins at the start of ATP Masters in Miami

Kazakhstan’s Bublik defeated Argentine tennis player Sebastian Baez (ranking 36th in ATP) with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

The match lasted one hour and ten minutes. Bublik served eight aces, made three double faults, and converted three out of 6 break points.

In the second round, the Kazakhstani tennis player will clash with American Tommy Paul.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik has suffered a disappointing defeat in the final of the ATP Arizona Tennis Classic in Phoenix.