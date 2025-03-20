Kazakhstan’s Bublik wins at the start of ATP Masters in Miami
World No. 80 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan won his first-round match at the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Bublik defeated Argentine tennis player Sebastian Baez (ranking 36th in ATP) with a score of 6-3, 6-4.
The match lasted one hour and ten minutes. Bublik served eight aces, made three double faults, and converted three out of 6 break points.
In the second round, the Kazakhstani tennis player will clash with American Tommy Paul.
