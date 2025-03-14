Kazakhstan’s Skatov upset in quarterfinals at Crete Challenger 2 in Greece
19:47, 14 March 2025
Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the Crete Challenger 2 in Hersonissos, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Skatov was stunned by Dimitar Kuzmanov from Bulgaria with a score of 4-6, 3-6 in two sets.
The match lasted one hour and forty minutes.
