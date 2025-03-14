РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

Kazakhstan’s Skatov upset in quarterfinals at Crete Challenger 2 in Greece

19:47, 14 March 2025

Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the Crete Challenger 2 in Hersonissos, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Skatov upset in quarterfinals at Crete Challenger 2 in Greece
Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Skatov was stunned by Dimitar Kuzmanov from Bulgaria with a score of 4-6, 3-6 in two sets.

The match lasted one hour and forty minutes.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has cruised into the Round of 16 at the Arizona Tennis Classic in Phoenix, USA.

Tennis Sport Events Greece Kazakhstan ATP
Nariman Mergalym
Nariman Mergalym
Автор
Most popular
See All