Kazakhstan's Bublik storms into Gonet Geneva Open semis

In the quarterfinals, Bublik came from a set down to defeat world No. 24 Arthur Rinderknech of France 5:7, 6:4, 6:2, leveling their head-to-head record at 2–2.

The match lasted one hour and fifty-four minutes. During that time, Bublik fired eight aces, committed three double faults, and converted three of six break-point opportunities.

Bublik will face American Learner Tien, currently ranked No. 20 in the ATP standings, for a place in the final, while Norway’s Casper Ruud and Argentina’s Mariano Navone will meet in the other semifinal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina has advanced to the women's doubles semifinals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.