Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan cruises into WTA 500 Strasbourg semis
16:31, 21 May 2026
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina advanced to the women's doubles semifinals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Teaming up with Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova, Danilina defeated the pair of Asia Muhammad of United States and Fanny Stollar of Hungary in the quarterfinal bout. The match ended with a score of 7:5, 3:6, 10:6.
In the semifinals, Danilina and Alexandrova will face Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Luisa Stefani of Brazil.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova has won a bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender Bangkok tournament in Thailand.