Kazakhstan’s Bublik storms into ATP 250 Generali Open Kitzbühel final

In the semifinal, he overwhelmed Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp (ranked 103rd) with a score of 6:3, 6:4.

The match lasted for one hour and 19 minutes, during which Bublik hit nine aces, made six double faults and converted three break points.

In the final match, Bublik is set to face France's Arthur Cazaux, ranked 100th..

This is Alexander Bublik's second consecutive final at the ATP 250 clay court tournament. Since this year's French Open, he has won 11 matches held on clay courts and lost only one at the Roland Garros, where he was defeated by Italian Jannik Sinner in the quarter final.

Earlier, Bublik defeated his countryman Alexander Shevchenko, ranked 110th, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinal match.