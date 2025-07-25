Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches 2025 Generali Open singles semis

Bublik saw off his compatriot Alexander Shevchenko, ranked 110th, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinal match.

The match lasted one hour and 15 minutes and was interrupted by heavy rain.

Bublik is to take on Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, ranked 103th, in the semifinal.

The total prize pool for the 2025 Generali Open is 596,035 euros, with the winner taking home 90,675 euros and 250 ranking points.

As reported earlier, judoka Aman Bakytzhan and Nurkanat Serikbayev added two more bronze medals for Kazakhstan at the 2025 FISU World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.