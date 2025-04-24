Kazakhstan’s Bublik secures 1st win at Mutua Madrid Open

The Kazakhstani tennis player faced Alex Michelsen from the USA in the first round.

Bublik beat his opponent with a score of 7:6, 7:6 in two sets.

Bublik will next clash with Alexei Popyrin from Australia.

As reported earlier, world No. 172 Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan has cruised into the Round of 16 at the Rome Challenger tournament.