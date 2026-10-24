Kazakhstan’s Bublik outlasts Khachanov to reach Almaty Open semis

On Friday, the Kazakhstani player secured a three-set win at the Almaty Arena, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), advancing to the semifinals.

The third-seeded Bublik dropped the opening set to the fifth-seeded Khachanov, 4-6. The Kazakhstani player leveled the match in the second set, claiming the tiebreak 7-5.

The deciding set was also closely fought. The winner was again determined in a tiebreak. Alexander Bublik proved stronger, 7-5.

The Kazakhstani fired 21 aces, compared to eight for his opponent.

"I managed to play a few crucial points very well at the end of the second set and again in the third, so I’m very happy with the outcome," Bublik said after the match. "It could have gone either way because the battle was so tight and we were both serving great."

Alexander Bublik advances to the semifinals on home soil.

Earlier, World No. 1 Elena Rybakina added another milestone to her career, becoming the fourth-fastest player in tennis history to secure 80 wins at WTA 500 tournaments after returning to competition in China