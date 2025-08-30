EN
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik crushes out of 2025 US Open doubles

    08:48, 30 August 2025

    Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik with his pair Marcelo Demoliner of Brazil fell to an early exit in the 2025 US Open doubles competition on Friday, losing their first-round match and failing to win a set, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Alexander Bublik and Marcelo Demoliner lost in the first-round of the doubles at the 2025 US Open after being defeated 3-6, 2-6 by Brazil’s Fernando Romboli and Australia’s John-Patrick Smith.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstan's Bublik cruises into the 3rd round of the U.S. Open 2025. 

