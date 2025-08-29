Kazakhstan's Bublik cruises into 3rd round of U.S. Open 2025

In the second round, Bublik faced Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate (ATP No. 96), who had earlier caused an upset by defeating Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego (ATP No. 46). Coming in as the clear favorite, Bublik put on a commanding display, cruising to a straight-sets victory — 6:3, 6:3, 6:3 — to secure his spot in the third round.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik has crushed Marin Cilic of Croatia, who claimed the U.S. Open title in 2014.