Kazakhstan's Bublik cruises into 3rd round of U.S. Open 2025
10:11, 29 August 2025
World No. 24 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan secured his second victory at the U.S. Open 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
In the second round, Bublik faced Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate (ATP No. 96), who had earlier caused an upset by defeating Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego (ATP No. 46). Coming in as the clear favorite, Bublik put on a commanding display, cruising to a straight-sets victory — 6:3, 6:3, 6:3 — to secure his spot in the third round.
As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik has crushed Marin Cilic of Croatia, who claimed the U.S. Open title in 2014.