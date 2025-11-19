EN
    Kazakhstan’s boxer Ulzhan Sarsenbek settles for bronze at World Boxing Cup Finals in India

    21:04, 19 November 2025

    Kazakhstani boxer Ulzhan Sarsenbek clinched a bronze medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi, India, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

    Photo credit: NOC RK
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Ulzhan Sarsenbek has to settle for a bronze medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals after a semi-final defeat in the women’s 57 kg division.

    The Kazakhstani was defeated by Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh athletes secured four bronze medals at the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi, India. 

